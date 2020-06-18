Nick Wright Thinks 1 Team Makes The Most Sense For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but interest in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback might be heating up.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently speculated that at least one team is interested in Kaepernick. Then, on Wednesday, the Chargers revealed that Kaepernick is on their summer workout list.

There is still a ways to go before Kaepernick is signed, but there appears to be somewhat of a real chance it happens.

FOX Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright believes one team makes the most sense for the former Nevada quarterback. He thinks his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs, should sign him.

“I’ve been advocating for my friend Colin Kaepernick for the better part of four years. I thought it was right around 0 percent that he gets another chance…I am a little more optimistic. I think my hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs, should sign him,” Wright said on First Things First.

"I've been advocating for my friend Colin Kaepernick for the better part of 4 years. I thought it was right around 0 percent that he gets another chance. … I am a little more optimistic. I think my hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs, should sign him." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/mMdVeczK36 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 18, 2020

Wright added to his reasoning on Twitter.

“For a multitude of reasons, if any team is going to give Kap the shot he’s obviously deserved for 3 years now, it should be the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs,” he wrote.

For a multitude of reasons, if any team is going to give Kap the shot he’s obviously deserved for 3 years now, it should be the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/NLTpooDwPt — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 18, 2020

The Chiefs are obviously set at starter with Patrick Mahomes, but Kaepernick could provide valuable depth.

Kansas City is also in a position to make a big move coming off a Super Bowl championship.

Where do you see Kaepernick playing in 2020?