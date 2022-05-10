Nickelodeon Will Broadcast Christmas Game: NFL World Reacts

CBS Sports

Over the last couple of seasons, we've seen Nickelodeon make its foray into broadcasting NFL games.

In coordination with CBS, Nickelodeon has shown alternate broadcasts of a pair of NFL playoff games during Wild Card weekend: Saints-Bears two seasons ago and Cowboys-49ers back in January.

Now, the kids' network is moving into the regular season. The NFL announced today that the Broncos-Rams game on Christmas Day, which is set to be broadcast on CBS, will also be simulcast on Nickelodeon.

The first two Nick broadcasts were pretty big hits, so we'd assume this one will be successful as well. It seems like there are plenty of fans excited to see how it turns out.

Broncos-Rams is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day. The NFL is officially trying to butt in on the NBA's monopoly on the holiday.

Nickelodeon will help them in their attempt to do that.