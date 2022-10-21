N'Keal Harry Sends Clear Message Before Season Debut vs Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

N'Keal Harry is set to make his Chicago Bears debut on Monday night.

His first game of the season happens to come against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Harry said he's eager to take the field for the first time since getting traded for a 2024 seventh-round pick in July.

"I feel ready," Harry said. "I'm excited. My body has healed the right way. I've got a chance to get my feet up under me in this offense. So I'm feeling pretty comfortable and I'm excited to go."

Via 670 The Score's Chris Emma, Harry isn't treating his return to Gillette Stadium as a revenge game.

"I'm worried about right now going forward and helping this team win. ... I'm excited to get out there and show what I can do."

The No. 32 pick in 2019 mustered 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns in three underwhelming seasons with the Patriots.

"Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for," Bill Belichick said Wednesday, per NESN's Zach Cox. "Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard."

An ankle injury has delayed the start of Harry's comeback bid in Chicago. He can now make a statement to his old team when suiting up on ESPN's primetime game.