Nnamdi Asomugha Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Nnamdi Asomugha #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off of the field after the New England Patriots won 38-20 at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles made a major splash in 2011 by signing Pro Bowl cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha to a five-year, $60 million contract.

Asomugha lasted two seasons in Philadelphia, where opposing offenses went from avoiding to targeting him in coverage.

During the latest I Am Athlete podcast episode featuring Asante Samuel, LeSean McCoy said the team knew Asomugha wasn't the star they expected on the first day of practice.

As the former Eagles running back recalled, tight end Brent Celek beat the former All-Pro defensive back on a post-corner route.

Samuel also ripped the "overrated" Asomugha, saying the league got "brainwashed" into not throwing his way before eventually exposing him.

Eagles fans still have sour memories of Asomugha, one of many major acquisitions that offseason for a team that underachieved.

Others blamed the Eagles for putting him in zone schemes when he excelled in man-to-man coverage with the Raiders.

After getting cut in 2013, Asomugha played just three games for the San Francisco 49ers before concluding his NFL career. It was a jarring plunge that few fans some coming

However, his decline didn't seem to stun McCoy or Samuel. Perhaps they're also working with the benefit of hindsight.