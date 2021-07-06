The Spun

Report: No NFL Players Opted Out Of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers leading his Green Bay Packers team onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks through the tunnel before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Last season, nearly 70 players opted out due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced how many players will be sitting out of the 2021 season because of health-related concerns.

Pelissero announced that zero NFL players have opted out of the 2021 season. The deadline to inform teams was Friday and no transactions were submitted for this Tuesday’s personnel notice.

This also means that players who opted out of the 2020 season plan on returning to the gridiron this fall. C.J. Mosley, Dont’a Hightower, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Damien Williams were the biggest names to opt out last season.

NFL players who are considered “higher risk opt-outs” due to COVID-19 were entitled to $350,000 stipends for the 2021 season. Those listed as voluntary opt-outs would not receive anything.

Now that it’s been reported that zero players have opted out of the 2021 season, Green Bay Packers fans can exhale.

There was some concern that Aaron Rodgers would consider opting out of the upcoming season to avoid losing his signing bonus and roster bonus.

COVID-19 presented several challenges for the NFL last season, but hopefully that won’t be the case this fall. At the very least, it seems like the players are way more prepared for what’s to come later this year.


