Report: No NFL Players Opted Out Of 2021 Season

Last season, nearly 70 players opted out due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced how many players will be sitting out of the 2021 season because of health-related concerns.

Pelissero announced that zero NFL players have opted out of the 2021 season. The deadline to inform teams was Friday and no transactions were submitted for this Tuesday’s personnel notice.

This also means that players who opted out of the 2020 season plan on returning to the gridiron this fall. C.J. Mosley, Dont’a Hightower, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Damien Williams were the biggest names to opt out last season.

NFL players who are considered “higher risk opt-outs” due to COVID-19 were entitled to $350,000 stipends for the 2021 season. Those listed as voluntary opt-outs would not receive anything.

No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season, per source. The deadline to inform clubs was Friday and no such transactions were submitted for today’s personnel notice after the holiday weekend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 6, 2021

Now that it’s been reported that zero players have opted out of the 2021 season, Green Bay Packers fans can exhale.

There was some concern that Aaron Rodgers would consider opting out of the upcoming season to avoid losing his signing bonus and roster bonus.

COVID-19 presented several challenges for the NFL last season, but hopefully that won’t be the case this fall. At the very least, it seems like the players are way more prepared for what’s to come later this year.