North Carolina Fans Are Loving Sean Payton’s Tweet

On Thursday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton sent out a message on Twitter that North Carolina fans loved.

Payton tweeted out an image with two of the best players that have come out of the school. He included former basketball star Michael Jordan and star pass rusher Lawrence Taylor.

Jordan ended up becoming arguably the best NBA player of all time. Meanwhile, Taylor is in the conversation for best pass rusher and perhaps even best defensive player in NFL history.

Both played collegiately for the Tar Heels. Unfortunately for North Carolina fans, they didn’t play at the same time – which would have made for a truly special experience in Chapel Hill.

Payton – for whatever reason – decided to pay tribute to the former Tar Heels.

Jordan and Taylor might be the best tandem to come out of their respective programs.

Payton challenged others to find two better players from the same college.

Which school has produced better talent?