Notable NFL Coach Reportedly Not On 'Hot Seat'

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Few NFL head coaches are off to more of a disappointing start this season than Matt Rhule.

The Carolina Panthers head coach is on the hot seat according to many fans. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that's not really the case.

NFL Network reports that Panthers owner David Tepper is expected to be patient with his head coach.

Rhule is not on the hot seat - yet, anyway.

"Sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say no change is imminent for Rhule, with Panthers owner David Tepper planning to be patient rather than reactionary. But wins must come and improvement must be evident," Rapoport reports.

"With the locker room still believing in Rhule, sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say, and with the team's fight and effort still clear on the field, it would take an epic collapse or a horribly embarrassing outcome to alter the course. That is not to say things can't happen this season that would change the team's plan -- just not right now."

The Panthers are off to an 0-2 start this season.