O.J. Simpson Mobbed By Fans: NFL World Reacts

O.J. Simpson's presence at NFL games always sparks serious reactions.

Thursday night, the former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted of murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was in attendance for the first game of the 2022 regular season.

Simpson was there to support his Bills.

According to TMZ Sports, Simpson was "mobbed" by fans on Thursday, with many wanting photos.

"Simpson was like a rock star outside the stadium ... with fans flocking to him for a precious selfie. They could not mask their excitement, screaming his name, hugging and fist-bumping him ... they just couldn't contain their glee," TMZ Sports reports.

Simpson had previously said that he didn't like going to Los Angeles.

The Bills topped the Rams to open the 2022 regular season with an impressive win.

Will we see OJ at another game this year?