O.J. Simpson Owes A Lot Of Money: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, reportedly owes the Goldman estate a lot of money.

While Simpson was found innocent in criminal court, he was found guilty in civil court. In 1997, a jury awarded the estate of Ronald Goldman $33.5 million.

Now, Goldman's estate is claiming that Simpson owes them close to $100 million.

Fred Goldman claims that Simpson has only paid a little more than $100,000 of the money owed.

The father of Ron Goldman continues to go after Simpson via the media.

However, there are some issues with payment.

"His NFL pension and his SAG pension cannot be touched," one fan pointed out.

"Don’t worry. OJ said he was going to find the real killer. And fix everything," one fan tweeted sarcastically.

"Where he gonna get it from they can't touch his pension he just gonna be waiting maybe ask EA to put him himself in Madden," another fan pointed out.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Goldman family.