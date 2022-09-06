Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First

At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year.

SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1.

Trubisky has been named the Week 1 starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rookie gunslinger Kenny Pickett had a strong preseason and could eventually dethrone him.

Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones have the second-best odds at 6-1. Tyrod Taylor has been applying some pressure on Jones for the starting job in New York.

Davis Mills, Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota are also towards the top of the list.

Here are the full odds:

With the regular season set to begin this week, it won't be long until we hear rumblings about a team making a quarterback change.

Do you think Trubisky will be the first quarterback benched this season?