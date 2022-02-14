The Spun

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Just moments ago, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with what might have been a serious injury.

Late in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford tried to hit OBJ over the middle. Beckham planted awkwardly and immediately hit the turf.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar remained on the field for a few minutes before he was assisted off with medical trainers. He eventually made his way to the locker room.

This isn’t good.

“Odell Beckham out of the tent and headed to the locker room,” tweeted NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

“OBJ, non-contact injury, left knee. Hope for the best…,” said NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Hoping Odell’s knee is OK. Looks like he has a chance to return. He’s the biggest star in this game and he’s off to a very entertaining start,” tweeted longtime sports analyst Skip Bayless.

“#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee — the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns,” commented NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Why God Why!!!!??!?! Please let OBJ be okay,” said former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

We hope Odell Beckham Jr. is okay. The Super Bowl won’t be the same without him.

