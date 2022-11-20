Odell Beckham Has 2 Major Free Agency Visits Scheduled

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are about to heat up.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the free agent wide receiver is scheduled to visit two teams following Thanksgiving.

Beckham Jr. is planning to visit the Cowboys and the Giants after Thanksgiving.

"The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week's Thanksgiving holiday, per sources," Ian Rapoport reports.

"These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign."

Beckham has also been connected to the Chiefs, 49ers and Bills. However, the Cowboys and the Giants could be the two favorites right now.

A decision is reportedly coming after Thanksgiving.

Dallas and New York are set to play on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.