Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision.

If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday.

Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap out of the Vikings, while the Giants lost to the lowly Lions.

Beckham took to Twitter following the game.

"They went krazy today," he tweeted.

That has to be a pretty great sign for the Cowboys' chances of signing Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. is reportedly going to take some visits to the Cowboys and the Giants following Thanksgiving.

Who should he sign with?