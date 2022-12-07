Odell Beckham Has Revealed When He'll Be Able To Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's looking increasingly likely that we won't see Odell Beckham Jr. play in an NFL regular season game this year.

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, who has been recruiting Beckham to join America's Team, told reporters on Wednesday that the 30-year-old wide receiver told him he'll be ready to return to game action in five weeks.

That would mean if Beckham signs with a team in the coming days, he probably won't be able to help them until Week 18 the earliest, and, more likely, the postseason.

"Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel at home. There’s only so much you can say," Parson said today about recruiting Beckham, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This ain’t college, like you’re saying you’re gonna get the best education. I’m pretty sure he knows what we got here.”

The question is not if Parsons or his teammates want to sign Beckham, but does owner Jerry Jones want to as well.

Jones expressed reticence to sign a player coming back from injury without seeing him work out, and Beckham, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, did not perform for the Cowboys when he visited them this week.

It might make more sense for the three-time Pro Bowler to wait until the offseason to sign, when he'll be fully healthy and will have more teams interested in his services.