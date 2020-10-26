What Odell Beckham’s Injury Means For His Future In Cleveland

The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. was diagnosed with an ACL tear on Monday following his first quarter injury in Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals. The All-Pro wide receiver will be out for the remainder of the season.

Beckham’s future with the Browns had already been called into question pre-injury. So far in the season he’d been unable to reach his full potential playing with a struggling QB in Baker Mayfield, really only having one above-average game where he went for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. With such a serious diagnosis, Beckham’s future with the Cleveland Browns comes even more into the spotlight.

Of the $15.75 million that Beckham was slated to make next year, nearly $13 million is guaranteed money. If Beckham is still on the Browns roster on the third day of the 2021 season, the contract flips to a full guarantee.

Essentially what this means is OBJ can’t be cut before next season.

While the Browns can’t cut him, the team does have the option to trade the star wideout. It’s not impossible that a team would be willing to shoulder this financial burden to get a transcendent talent in Beckham. Of course, Beckham would have to pass a physical before getting traded.

Beckham’s numbers have struggled in his second year with Cleveland, only seeing double-digit targets in once and receiving for under 60 yards in five of his six games.

A trade could be a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties.


