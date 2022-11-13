Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season.
The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
Who is OBJ going to sign with?
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, five teams are in play:
- Cowboys
- Bills
- 49ers
- Chiefs
- Giants
Beckham is believed to prefer a warm-weather team, which could rule out the Giants, Chiefs and Bills.
However, the former All-Pro wide receiver is likely going to take his time making a decision.
Where do you see the former New York Giants star ending up this year?