Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season.

The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.

Who is OBJ going to sign with?

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, five teams are in play:

Cowboys

Bills

49ers

Chiefs

Giants

Beckham is believed to prefer a warm-weather team, which could rule out the Giants, Chiefs and Bills.

However, the former All-Pro wide receiver is likely going to take his time making a decision.

Where do you see the former New York Giants star ending up this year?