Odell Beckham Jr. Releases Statement On Nike Lawsuit

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has broken the silence on his reported lawsuit against Nike.

According to TMZ Sports, Beckham claims Nike cost him "millions" of dollars by suppressing sales of his sneakers so he wouldn't be able to trigger incentives of the deal.

Beckham released a statement about his issues with Nike on Twitter tonight.

"Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I've had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family."

"When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons – my dream had been fulfilled."

"Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises."

Beckham also deferred further questions to his legal counsel.

The star wide receiver is alleging that the fine print of his contract cost him "over $20 million," per TMZ.