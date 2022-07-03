Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Injury News: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been out with an injury since the Super Bowl, but according to the wide receiver, he played hurt for most of the 2021 season.

The current free agent took to social media on Saturday evening with an admission.

"Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea," he tweeted.

If true, that's quite a feat of pain tolerance by the longtime NFL wide receiver.

Not everyone buys it, though.

"Didn’t Tom Brady’s camp say something like this last season? Not believing this or that for a second," one fan tweeted.

"Did I miss this or is this new info?" another fan added.

"Just heal up and be ready for when the rams call…its another ring to win," one fan added.

Beckham is currently a free agent, but he's been connected to the Rams, among other teams.

Where do you see him landing?