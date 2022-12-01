Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Main Preference For Next Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. will heat up over the next few days. That's because he has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants.

On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Beckham's future.

Anderson is reporting that Beckham doesn't want to be a one-year rental for a team. The Pro Bowl wideout wants to find a long-term home in the NFL.

"One of the things that Odell Beckham Jr. is really looking for is to find a home," Anderson said. "He wants the next team to be his home. And obviously, he's also looking to get paid relative to what his value is."

Anderson added that Beckham has "so much to give" to an NFL team.

Interestingly enough, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said signing Beckham wouldn't be a move that strictly helps their chances of winning this season. Maybe he's willing to offer the LSU product a multi-year contract.

Beckham proved last season that he's still capable of being a game-changer. However, he needs to show that he can stay healthy.