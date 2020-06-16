Ohio Gov. Comments On Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame game is one of the better traditions in the NFL. But it could be in jeopardy due to the global pandemic.

The annual game is set to take place on Aug. 6th this year from Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame game will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the contest will kick off pre-season football.

Many expect the game to still be played despite current health conditions across the country. But Ohio Governor Mike DeWine isn’t too optimistic that fans will be in attendance.

If the game was scheduled to be played today, Gov. DeWine says it would be canceled. As for the scheduled game on Aug. 6th, it’s “highly unlikely” the contest will feature a crowd the size of past years.

Governor DeWine said it's "highly unlikely" that crowds of around 20k would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and HOF Enshrinement ceremony in August. "If the question was could that event occur today, the answer would be no. It would be extremely dangerous." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) June 16, 2020

It’d be quite a shame if fans can’t attend the beautiful Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. But hopefully the game can still be played even if fans can’t attend.

The NFL is in a similar position as the Hall of Fame Game committee. The league is planning on playing the 2020 season as currently scheduled. But it’s unclear if fans will be able to attend the games. The most likely scenario at the moment would feature a limited capacity rule implemented for the duration of the 2020 season.

Roger Goodell and the NFL have major decisions to make ahead of the upcoming season.