OJ Simpson Calls For Benching: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been calling for Mitch Trubisky's benching this week.

O.J. Simpson joined in on the benching calls.

The former NFL star, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week.

"I don't see these guys being inspired by their quarterback play," Simpson said. "I don't know what Kenny Pickett is able to do, but I'm willing to bet anybody that he'll score more than four touchdowns in the next three games."

"[The] problem is Pittsburgh isn't going to win any 14-10 games. They're gonna have to score points to win, and I just don't see that happening with Trubisky."

The Steelers fell to the Browns on Thursday night.

Are we going to see a benching, though?

Mike Tomlin says not yet, at least. However, most fans agree with Simpson's call.

"As usual…OJ is the voice of reason!" one fan wrote.

"His take on my team is bad, trubisky isnt the problem and losing TJ wasnt the thing that tanked the team Thursday," another fan suggested.

"Imagine being Kenny Pickett and knowing you have the implicit endorsement of O.J. Simpson. What a time to be alive," another fan wrote on social media.

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Will Pickett eventually take over for Trubisky in Pittsburgh this season?