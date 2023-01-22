Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

The best weekend of the football season is here.

That's what O.J Simpson believes, anyway. The former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted on murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, made the claim on social media.

"Best week in football," he said this week.

While Simpson is an understandably controversial figure, there are many NFL fans who agree.

The Divisional Round weekend is the best of the year.

"OJ needs to do sports analysis on those shows," one fan wrote.

"One of the Sports stations should hire you, OJ. Their ratings will go through the roof," one fan added.

"Juice's commentary is even better than when he was on network games," one fan added.

"I glove all these comments," another fan added.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

We get two more NFL Divisional Round games on Sunday afternoon. The Bills will host the Bengals at 3 p.m., while the Cowboys will face the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. E.T.