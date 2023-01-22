Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement
The best weekend of the football season is here.
That's what O.J Simpson believes, anyway. The former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted on murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, made the claim on social media.
"Best week in football," he said this week.
While Simpson is an understandably controversial figure, there are many NFL fans who agree.
The Divisional Round weekend is the best of the year.
"OJ needs to do sports analysis on those shows," one fan wrote.
"One of the Sports stations should hire you, OJ. Their ratings will go through the roof," one fan added.
"Juice's commentary is even better than when he was on network games," one fan added.
"I glove all these comments," another fan added.
We get two more NFL Divisional Round games on Sunday afternoon. The Bills will host the Bengals at 3 p.m., while the Cowboys will face the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. E.T.