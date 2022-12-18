OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years.

Given his history, that is not surprising.

However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance.

"OJ SIMPSON on the @fullsendpodcast tomorrow 9PMEST," Kyle Forgeard tweeted.

That will be interesting...

Simpson was one of the best running backs in football history, but he obviously had a lot of problems off of the field.

It will be interesting to hear how much he gets into everything that transpired off the field.

The podcast will be out on Sunday night.