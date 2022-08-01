OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision.

Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter.

"You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he tweeted.

Simpson's reaction to the Watson ruling has gone viral on social media.

"I’m so thankful we have OJ to weigh in on matters of law and order," one fan wrote.

"Wait so this isn’t a meme account. This real?" another fan added.

"OJ, sit this one out," one fan added.

Watson is set to be suspended for six games, though the NFL could appeal the ruling.