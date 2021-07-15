Christian McCaffrey is hoping for a major bounce-back season in 2021. The Carolina Panthers star running back missed most of the 2020 season with an injury, but he’s primed for another big year this upcoming fall.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I’m back to 100 percent, I feel healthy and I’m ready to roll,” McCaffrey said earlier this spring.

The star running back added: “There’s nothing that I love more than playing football. I believe it’s what I was born to do and it’s what I love to do. Not being able to do that is very tough especially when your mind feels like you can but your body won’t let you. I feel great now and I’m so excited for this year and I know everybody else is.”

While McCaffrey continues to prepare for the 2021 season, his significant other, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, is off traveling for work.

Culpo, who first appeared in the magazine in 2018, shared a heartfelt message for McCaffrey on Instagram on Wednesday.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been dating for more than two years. They celebrated their two-year anniversary back in June.

“I wuv you Christian! Happy anniversary. You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

McCaffrey and the Panthers will begin the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jets.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out on July 20.