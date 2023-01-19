Only 1 Bills Player Missed Practice On Thursday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are poised to enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in good shape.

According to their injury report, safety Jordan Poyer was the only active player who missed Thursday's practice. He's dealing with a knee injury, but the Bills also designated the absence as veteran's rest.

Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips were limited participants for the second straight day. Cornerback Dane Jackson returned to full practice after limited participation Wednesday.

Poyer received his first Pro Bowl nod this season with four interceptions in 12 games. He allowed 4.7 yards per target in coverage while only missing three tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

The 31-year-old will be crucial to containing Joe Burrow at Highmark Stadium. Cincinnati's offense might not enter the second-round game with the same bill of health, as offensive lineman Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams have missed practice all week.

While the Bills have a light injury report, they experienced a far more severe scare weeks ago when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. The safety continues to make encouraging progress in his recovery and has visited the team's facility this week.

The AFC Divisional Round game commences Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.