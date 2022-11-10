Only 1 NFL Team Is Winless On The Road Since Last Season

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

Their recent play away from Ford Field doesn't bode well for Detroit's chances. CBS Sports noted that the Lions are the only team without a road win since the start of 2021.

Although they tied the Steelers at Pittsburgh last season, the Lions lost their other eight road games. They have dropped all three away matchups this season, and the last two losses weren't close.

After falling 28-24 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, they got shut out by the New England Patriots and suffered a 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of their Week 6 bye.

Detroit hasn't excelled at home either, going 3-5 last season and 2-3 this year.

There is one small consolation for Dan Campbell's squad; the Lions' last road win came at Chicago in Week 13 of the 2020 season. However, Matthew Stafford isn't around to toss 402 passing yards and three touchdowns again.

The Lions will look to snap their 14-game winless road drought this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They'll stay away from the Motor City to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 11.