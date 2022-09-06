Only 1 Player On Rams Injury Report For Thursday

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will begin their championship defense at close to full strength.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson, who did not practice Monday, is the only player currently listed on their injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Bills have five players (Tommy Doyle, Isaiah McKenzie, Quintin Morris, Jordan Poyer, and Tim Settle) on theirs.

Jefferson underwent "minor" knee surgery on Aug. 2, his second of the offseason. The Rams have not made a decision on his status for Week 1.

Per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, head coach Sean McVay said the 26-year-old is "making good progress" but they're still "taking it a day at a time."

Jefferson broke out in his second season to submit 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While the Rams would miss his deep-play presence in a potential shootout, the injury report is otherwise a great source of relief for the team.

Amid constant speculation about his elbow, Matthew Stafford will enter the season's first game without an injury designation. Running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey all appear good to go despite missing some time in training camp.

The Rams and Bills will commence the 2022 season Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.