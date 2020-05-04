Only 3 NFL Coaches Have At Least 300 Career Wins

The passing of legendary head coach Don Shula today has reminded us all of how historic his run in the NFL was, specifically, his place in the vaunted 300 wins coaches club.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine pointed out that Shula’s 347 wins are the most in NFL history. That number comes in part thanks to a career that included only two losing seasons in 33 years (seven with the Colts, 26 with the Dolphins).

But there are two other NFL head coaches in the 300 wins club. Chicago Bears founder and head coach George Halas comes in at second with 324 wins after 40 seasons at the helm with six NFL Championships and only five losing seasons.

Recently coming in at third is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at 304. Belichick had losing seasons in five of his first six years as a head coach – mostly with the Cleveland Browns. But since 2001, Belichick has delivered the New England Patriots to 19 consecutive winning seasons, along with 30 postseason wins.

Belichick is currently 68 years old but has shown no signs of slowing down even as some of his players have. The Patriots have posted double-digit win totals every year since 2003.

That said, Belichick still has a couple of years to go before he can even match Halas, let alone Don Shula.

It will take at least two years for Belichick to tie or pass Halas, and between three and four for him to pass Shula.

Will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula on the all-time NFL wins list?