Only 3 NFL Teams Haven’t Had A Player Opt Out Yet

The deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 NFL seasons is roughly two hours away. Thus far, more than 60 players have elected not to play.

Almost every franchise in the league has been affected to some degree by team members opting out. As of now, only three organizations have not had a player do so.

The Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to have a player opt out. The official deadline for decisions is 4 p.m. ET.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into today with no opt outs, but reserve offensive tackle Brad Seaton exercised his right to do so this afternoon.

The New England Patriots have had the most opt outs by far, with eight Pats choosing not to participate this fall. Among them are defensive stalwarts Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

Any player who opts out is eligible to receive a $150,000 stipend, while those who are categorized as “high-risk” opt outs are given $350,000.

There are two ways that a player can opt out after this afternoon’s deadline: if they are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition or have a family member die or be hospitalized due to COVID-19.