Optimism Growing For T.J. Watt Injury: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's reportedly optimism growing for T.J. Watt's injury on Monday afternoon.

According to a report from Jonathan Jones, the Steelers believe Watt might have avoided a season-ending torn pectoral injury.

"There's some optimism today in Pittsburgh that OLB and Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt did not experience a full pec tear and will be able to return after sitting for a month or so, per league source. Still awaiting word from the team," he reported on Monday.

Steelers fans would obviously be thrilled.

"PLEASE, FOOTBALL DEITIES, LET IT BE SO," one fan wrote.

"I AM ON THE VERGE OF TEARS PLEASE CONFIRM THIS," one fan added.

"Don’t do this to me. Don’t give me hope," one fan added.

"This would be huge if true. QB's the Steelers face in the next three games: Mac Jones or Brian Hoyer, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco," another fan wrote.

The Steelers will reportedly learn Watt's official diagnosis later on Monday.