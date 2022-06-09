Orlando Pace Son Hoping For Big Offer: Fans React

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 4, 2016: 2016 Hall of Fame enshrinee, offensive tackle Orlando Pace stands on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner on August 4, 2016 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Orlando Pace is arguably the greatest football player in Ohio State history.

While multiple Buckeyes have won Heisman Trophies - including Archie Griffin, who won two - few players, if any, were as dominant as Pace.

Another Pace could soon be suiting up for the Scarlet and Gray.

Landon Pace, the son of the legendary Buckeyes star, is hoping for an offer from Ohio State.

Landon Pace is entering his sophomore year of high school. He already holds three scholarship offers and is hoping for one from Ohio State.

The odds suggest he'll get it.

Ohio State fans are hoping for an offer.

"Shewww...my 2nd all time favorite Buckeye. Extremely huge shoes to fill if he would land in Columbus," one fan tweeted.

"He looks so much like his dad!" another fan added.

Perhaps we'll see another Pace suiting up for the Buckeyes in the years to come.