Packers Admit They ‘Borrowed’ 1 Play From Another Team

Teams definitely take plays from other teams around the NFL and on Monday, the Packers admitted to taking one from the Rams.

It happened during the third quarter while the Packers were down 23-10 to the Vikings. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff and then receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had the ball flipped to him after he came in motion from the right side.

The play ended up going for 11 yards and Rodgers said after the game that he wanted to try and copy what Matthew Stafford did.

“We borrowed that play for an offense very similar to ours, and I just tried to mimic what I saw Matt Stafford do on the clip,” Rodgers said in his post-game press conference.

The original play happened on Halloween when the Rams played the Texans. Stafford faked a handoff and tossed it to receiver Robert Woods, who took it to the house from 17 yards out.

With these two teams scheduled to play this Sunday, it’s not out of the question that we see both teams run this play.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET as both teams look to bounce back from losses.