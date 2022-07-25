Packers Announce Decision On Davante Adams, Hall Of Fame

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Although his Green Bay Packers tenure ended this offseason, Davante Adams remains a pivotal member of the franchise's history.

Adams made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons and established himself as an elite NFL wide receiver with consecutive All-Pro nods before getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams desired a fresh start and new contract, but the Packers won't hold that against him.

Speaking at Monday's shareholders meeting, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman (h/t Pro Football Talk), Packers president Mark Murphy said he still expects to one day induct Adams into the team's Hall of Fame.

“I have tremendous respect for Davante,” Murphy said. “Obviously he was a great player for us, and as fine a person as you’ll ever see in the game. The way he handled this entire situation was really outstanding, and I am very confident that he will come back and he will be a member of our Hall of Fame.”

Following eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams deserves that honor. He left the franchise ranking fourth in receiving yards and second in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Adams recently made headlines for another Hall of Fame topic when saying he's going "from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer" by now teaming with Derek Carr. He later clarified that he meant to say even changing from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another would require an adjustment, but he still believes Carr can establish a worthy case.

Adams may not have solidified a spot in Canton just yet, but his former team is poised to eventually commemorate him.