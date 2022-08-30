Packers Are Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver In Surprise Move

Juwann Winfree earned support from one prominent Green Bay Packers player, but it wasn't enough to secure a roster spot.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving the wide receiver before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Aaron Rodgers said he's "a big fan" of Winfree during Thursday's final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old made a strong impression by recording seven catches for 75 yards in three exhibition contests.

Earlier this month, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, Rodgers complimented Winfree and rookie wideout Romeo Doubs.

“I will say, between 88 and 87, there’s been a lot of positive things that makes you feel good about the depth we could have in that room,” Rodgers said.

While lacking a star anywhere near the caliber of Davante Adams, the Packers possess plenty of other roster candidates at the position. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins figure to lead the way alongside Doubs and second-round pick Christian Watson.

Amari Rodgers' return skills could have cemented a roster spot, and seventh-round selection Samori Toure led the team in receiving yards during the preseason.

Winfree, who is entering his fourth NFL season, tallied his first career touches when catching eight of 13 targets for 58 yards in 2021. He also coughed up two fumbles.