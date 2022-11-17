Packers Can Make NFL History On Thursday Evening

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to take a rival's record on Thursday.

Entering their Thursday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, the Packers are tied with the Chicago Bears with 786 all-time franchise wins. Green Bay can take sole possession of first place with a victory.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, no team besides the Bears has held sole possession of the most NFL victories since the 18-win Buffalo All-Americans in 1921.

Onlookers probably thought the Packers would have already broken this milestone. However, they lost five straight games after a 3-1 start. That's more games than they dropped in any of the last three seasons.

Green Bay has gained considerable ground on its NFC North adversary in recent years. The Packers posted a winning record in 24 of the last 30 seasons since the Brett Favre era began.

The Bears, meanwhile, have finished better than 8-8 just once since the start of 2013.

At 4-6, Aaron Rodgers and Co. are more focused on preserving their playoff hopes with a victory at Lambeau Field. And even if they win, the Bears could match them by besting the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Anyone hoping to watch the Packers make history can stream the game on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET.