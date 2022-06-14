Packers Coach Has Telling Comment About Star OL David Bakhtiari

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

After missing David Bakhtiari for nearly the entire 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers hope their star offensive tackle is fully ready for the upcoming campaign.

Per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, head coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful, but not 100 percent certain the three-time Pro Bowler will be available for training camp next month.

"Time will tell," LaFleur said. "We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at."

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on the final day of 2020 and suffered setbacks in his recovery. While he returned to play in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, he sat out their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers have held Bakhtiari out of their offseason workout program as a precaution. Now 18 months removed from the injury, they're still not committing to the 30-year-old coming back for training camp in late July.

LaFleur might be expressing overly cautious comments given last year's struggles. That's at least what Aaron Rodgers and Co. will hope as they aim for their fourth straight NFC North title this season.