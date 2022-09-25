Packers Expected To Be Without Wide Receiver Sunday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will likely go into Sunday's monumental NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without one of their biggest downfield threats.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Christian Watson is expected to miss the Week 3 game because of a hamstring injury. However, Aaron Rodgers will likely have longtime teammate Randall Cobb, who is questionable with an illness.

Watson had a rough start to his NFL career. In the offense's first play of the season, the rookie dropped what could have been a 75-yard touchdown reception. He also had a snap miscue in Week 2's win over the Chicago Bears.

The second-round pick has 50 total yards through two games, but the Packers will need him to help fill the void left behind by superstar wideout Davante Adams.

Making matters worse, Green Bay placed Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve earlier this week. That leaves Rodgers with a depleted group led by Allen Lazard, rookie Romeo Doubs, and potentially Cobb.

It's not an easy matchup either. Tampa Bay has allowed one passing touchdown and a 54.6 quarterback rating through two road wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

The battle of NFC title hopefuls kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.