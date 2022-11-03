GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans are heartbroken for longtime cornerback Sam Shields.

The longtime NFL defensive back played in the league from 2010-18. He won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl.

Shields regrets playing, though.

The longtime NFL defensive back told Dan Le Batard that he regrets playing the game he loved, because of all the concussions he's had.

"Before the concussions started, Sam Shields was one of the fastest cover cornerbacks in football. He spent nearly a decade in the NFL… He wishes he hadn’t," Dan Le Batard tweeted.

Packers fans are understandably heartbroken for the longtime cornerback.

"this is so sad and disheartening. us fans love you sam," one fan wrote.

"Listen to Sam Shields speak and understand why people get up in arms about protecting concussed players from themselves. Players will always choose to play in the moment, but in the years after the moment, when the NFL has no more use for them, they live with the consequence," one fan added.

"Hearing a player like Sam Shields talk about not feeling like he had support and regretting playing the game is heart breaking," one fan added.

"This was an amazing interview with former Packer CB Sam Shields. Great insight into his injury history and how the league/team treated him, and some good stuff about Morgan Burnett helping him learn how to actually learn a defense," one fan added.

Shields admitted that he took risks.

“Once you’re in that NFL, 100 percent of the responsibility’s on you. So you got to take risks because you got to take care of your family," he said.

Hopefully, Shields will continue to get the support he needs.