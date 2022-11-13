Packers Fans Calling For Wide Receiver To Get Cut

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans want an end to the Amari Rodgers experiment.

The second-year wide receiver coughed up another fumble while returning a punt during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. That's led observers to call for the team to cut Rodgers or at least remove him from returning duties.

"Please cut Amari Rodgers after the game," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Amari Rodgers NEEDS. TO. GO," GBP Daily's Twitter account wrote.

"They have to cut him at this point, right? He has been absolutely brutal," WFRV-TV's Matt Reynoldson said.

"It's just stunning," USA Today's Ryan Wood wrote. "How many times does Amari Rodgers have to completely swing a game against you, by failing to do the basic requirement of the job, before you find someone else to do the job?"

"Amari Rodgers is a case of a team sticking with their guy/pick for way too long," former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree said. "Trying to fit a square peg in a round hole."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted that Rodgers has now fumbled four times on punt returns this season. Giving up the ball is usually a surefire way for a returner to lose his job, but Green Bay hasn't abandoned last year's third-round pick yet.

However, Rodgers might have tested the team's patience one time too many on Sunday.