Packers Fans Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers' Comment Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Every Aaron Rodgers quote has seemingly become a national talking point amid the Green Bay Packers' freefall.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback had one of the worst performances of his career when throwing three interceptions -- two inside the end zone -- in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. On Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers disputed the notion that he's going off script from head coach Matt LaFleur's playbook.

"I don't know if there's an idea that we're going way outside the system. I don't think that's the case," Rodgers said. "I think we've been more by the book in this year than we have been in any year that Matt's been here."

Confused by his comments, Packers fans seem to think he's lying or throwing LaFleur under the bus.

Rodgers has already matched his most interceptions thrown in a single season (seven) since 2016 with his worst quarterback rating (89.0) since replacing Brett Favre in 2008. The Packers, who hadn't lost more than four games in each of the last three seasons, are marred in a five-game losing streak.

Whatever is going wrong, Green Bay must find answers soon to stay in the playoff picture. Rodgers and Co. will try to get back in the win column when facing the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.