Packers Get Big Roster News Before Sunday Night Kickoff

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are big underdogs heading into Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, but Matt LaFleur's team has received some promising roster news before kickoff.

Three key Packers players have been ruled active for the Sunday night showdown.

"Good news for the #Packers: LB Rashan Gary, LT David Bakhtiari and WR Christian Watson all are active vs the #Bills," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

That's a strong boost for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

The Packers are double-digit underdogs, an extreme rarity in the Aaron Rodgers era.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Buffalo is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.