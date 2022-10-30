Packers Get Big Roster News Before Sunday Night Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers are big underdogs heading into Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, but Matt LaFleur's team has received some promising roster news before kickoff.
Three key Packers players have been ruled active for the Sunday night showdown.
"Good news for the #Packers: LB Rashan Gary, LT David Bakhtiari and WR Christian Watson all are active vs the #Bills," Ian Rapoport tweeted.
That's a strong boost for Aaron Rodgers and Co.
The Packers are double-digit underdogs, an extreme rarity in the Aaron Rodgers era.
Kickoff between Green Bay and Buffalo is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on NBC.