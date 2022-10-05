Packers Give Out Davante Adams' No. 17 For First Time

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers as one of the franchise's all-time greats. The wide receiver should one day garner a spot in the team's Hall of Fame.

However, it didn't take long for the Packers to re-assign his number.

As spotted by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay has given No. 17 to practice squad kicker Ramiz Ahmed. He needed a new number after linebacker Eric Wilson, signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad earlier this week, took No. 45.

The Packers have officially retired six jersey numbers in over a century. Aaron Rodgers will almost certainly see his No. 12 hanging in the Lambeau Field rafters one day.

But Adams might not join Don Hutton as the second Packers receiver to have his number taken out of commission.

After eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams ranks fourth in the team's all-time receiving yards and second in receptions and receiving touchdowns. Last year's 1,553 receiving yards set a single-season record after tying Sterling Sharpe with 18 touchdowns in 2020.

Mason Crosby has played 245 consecutive games for the Packers since joining the Packers in 2007, so Ahmed shouldn't count on wearing No. 17 in a game. Perhaps that made it easier to give him Adams' number.