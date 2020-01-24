Packers GM Addresses Future Of Team’s Major Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers had a terrific season, despite a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Now, all eyes turn to Green Bay’s upcoming 2020-21 season.

In a little less than eight weeks, NFL free agency is set to begin. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has the tough task of piecing together a contender for next season.

Green Bay’s list of free agents is lengthy and filled with key players.

Gutekunst recently addressed how he’s approaching free agency. The Packers GM has high hopes that he’ll be able to re-sign most of Green Bay’s free agents.

“I’ve got a lot of Ted Thompson in me,” Gutekunst said, via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “I’d like to keep them all.”

That’s a lofty goal. But it’s unlikely the Packers will be able to accomplish it.

Green Bay’s lengthy list of free agents includes:

K Mason Crosby

LB Blake Martinez

OL Bryan Bulaga

TE Mercedes Lewis

LB B.J. Goodson

CB Tramon Williams

OL Jared Veldheer

OL Jason Spriggs

WR Ryan Grant

WR Geronimo Allison

RB Tyler Ervin

S Ibraheim Campbell

OLB Kyler Fackrell

Gutekunst’s top priorities revolve around Crosby, Martinez and Bulaga. If the Packers GM can re-sign two of the three key players, that’d be a huge success.

Green Bay will have to piece together a difficult puzzle in coming months.