Packers Have Big Plans For Sammy Watkins: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins was seen by most as a future star wide receiver when he came out of college and into the National Football League.

However, the former Clemson Tigers standout's career has not lived up to his expectations. Watkins is hoping to change that now that he's in Green Bay.

“I think I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,’” Watkins said Wednesday, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career — to stay on the field.”

The Packers have big plans for Watkins, too.

"He's gonna be a big part of our offense," head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Packers fans are intrigued.

"Doesn't he have to make the team first? Still think this team needs to add OBJ or Julio," one fan tweeted.

"His health will be the biggest concern," one fan added.

"Are we talking about Week 1 or the entire season here? Cause if it’s Week 1… no question," one fan tweeted.

Watkins knows his health is a big priority.

Can Watkins be a big part of the Packers in 2022?