Packers Have Made A Big Change On Special Teams

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are making a move many onlookers think should have happened long ago.

Via Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports, head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that they're removing Amari Rodgers from punt returns. During Sunday's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, he coughed up his fifth fumble of the season (fourth on special teams).

LaFleur said they're "working through" who will replace Rodgers when Green Bay hosts the Tennessee Titans this Thursday night.

A returner is lucky to fumble twice without getting yanked, so Packers fans were frustrated to see Rodgers keep getting more chances. Some called for the team to cut him following his latest miscue.

Green Bay apparently isn't going that far, but Rodgers may not play much elsewhere. The 2021 third-round pick has caught four of eight targets for 50 yards this season.

Rodgers averaged 7.0 yards per punt return through 10 games, so Packers fans will probably consider his replacement an upgrade as long as he keeps the ball secure.

Green Bay's upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.