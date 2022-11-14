Packers Have Reportedly Hired Longtime NFL Coach

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a notable addition to their coaching staff.

Green Bay, which is coming off a huge win over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, have reportedly hired a former Detroit Lions assistant coach.

Longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant has reportedly joined the Packers staff.

"The Packers have brought on longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant, per sources," Rob Demovsky reported.

"He joined the Packers last week, shortly after he was fired as defensive coach of the Lions. He previously worked with Packers coach Matt LaFleur in Washington and with the Rams."

The Packers have hired the former Lions assistant coach after he was fired by head coach Dan Campbell.

Green Bay improved to 4-6 on the year following the win over Dallas on Sunday.

The Packers topped the Cowboys, 31-28, in overtime in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.