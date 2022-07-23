Packers Make Official Decision On David Bakhtiari: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will be without a key offensive player to start training camp.

In a surprising turn of events, the Packers have announced they are placing veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list.

It was previously believed he'd be good to go by training camp.

The veteran offensive lineman is recovering from a torn ACL in 2020. He played in just one game last season.

"Officially time to panic. If he’s not a go the first day in full pads I have real concerns about his future," said Mike Brown.

"Sucks, man. Vibes were so high when he wasn’t listed on the initial PUP yesterday," said Matt Sottile.

"If it wasn’t here already, the time has come to start wondering about Bakhtiari’s future viability. Not sure we are ever going to see him again…and if we do, he might not resemble the guy they gave that huge contract to," said Chris and Dave.

"Yet another starter for the Packers gets placed on PUP," said Erik Duerrwaechter.

"Oy. Not the news any #Packers fan was hoping for," wrote Doug Russell.

Not the news Packers fans were hoping for.

Hopefully this is just a precautionary measure.