Packers Released Rookie Player On Wednesday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have made a cut following their first training-camp practice.

On Wednesday, the Packers released linebacker Caliph Brice. The former Florida Atlantic standout signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

Brice recorded 141 tackles, two sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 30 career games with the Owls. The 6'2", 233-pounder transferred from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Green Bay had placed Brice on the non-football injury list, activating him before the release.

The move frees a spot on the Packers' 90-man roster. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, they worked out quarterback James Morgan and wide receiver Ishmael Hyman on Wednesday.

The Packers have 16 linebackers listed on their active roster. Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell will return alongside first-round pick Quay Walker and fifth-round selection Kingsley Enagbare.

Green Bay's defense ranked ninth in total yards allowed and 13th in points surrendered for the second straight season.