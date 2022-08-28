Packers Reportedly Cut 2019 Draft Pick On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL teams across the league continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the regular season.

Sunday morning, the Green Bay Packers cut ties with a 2019 draft pick.

According to reports, the Packers parted ways with 2019 draft pick Ty Summers.

Summers, a linebacker, had been with the franchise since 2019.

"The Packers have cut LB Ty Summers, a source said. They must be down to 53 by Tuesday but have begun the process today. More moves are likely today and tomorrow. They’re practicing both days and don’t want someone they’re planning to cut getting hurt," Rob Demovsky reported on Sunday morning.

The Packers, like the rest of the league, have until Tuesday to get down to 53 players.

Green Bay is set to open the regular season in two weeks.